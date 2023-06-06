New audio drama High Spirits by Méabh de Brún – 6pm June 8th 2023

Three siblings and one in-law gather after a patriarch’s burial to honour a very unusual letter of wishes. Their late father wants to be contacted in the afterlife, and so begins a dark comedy full of suspect séances, family secrets and the undeniable bond of siblinghood.

Directed by Anna Nugent

Caoimhe Mulcahy as Rachael

Méabh de Brún as Mags

Patrick de Monfort as Mike

Paul Nugent as Richard

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television License Fee.