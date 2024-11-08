Interactive and practical Media Skills Training for Radio Interviewing. This half day workshop will take place on Friday December 13th from 1pm – 4.30pm

Get a chance to go on radio in a safe and supportive environment. Near FM is running the workshop ‘Get your message across – Interactive and practical media skills training for radio interview’ on Friday December 13th. In this workshop we look at identifying your message, dealing with nerves, delivering a message with confidence. Prepare for going on air. Each participant will record a short mock interview, followed by playback and group feedback.

This workshop will take place in our studios and training rooms in Near FM, with space for 8 participants max. This session is designed to assist you in getting your key values and messages across on air for listeners. Suitable for community organisations, businesses, absolute beginners and those who want to improve their communication skills. The cost* of this half day workshop is €75 per person.

*We never want cost to be a barrier to people joining our training. Concessionary prices are available, please let us know.

For registration please click on the following link https://forms.gle/fgm9THGAh6qWuwp87

This is what past participants have said:

“Thank you so much for the opportunity for an in house studio, a dress rehearsal, before we do a live interview. I feel more prepared, [the workshop] takes the nerves out of the idea of going into the studio. I would love more of this kind of training for my team members and for learner advocates“

– Participant, Women for Change, National Women’s Council Ireland, May 2019