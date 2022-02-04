Near FM proudly presents Europe in my Backyard- Radio reporting on the European Cohesion Policy with guests talking about projects, organizations and strategies for a more connected, competitive, greener, social and sustainable Ireland.

Every Thursday from 4.30 to 5.00pm on Near FM February 10th.

This project is a collaboration with Radio Dreyeckland in Germany, EMA in Spain, Radio Popolare in Italy, Radio Student Slovenia, Civil Radio Hungary and us, Near FM. With all stations reporting on more cohesive regions within our respective countries across the EU.

For enquiries and to participate please email europe@near.ie

All programmes will be available on our Listen Again section.