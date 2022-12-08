New audio drama Jammie Dodgers – Thursday December 8th 2022 at 18.00

Jammie Dodgers by Ciara Gillan is a workplace comedy set in Berlin about a group of office temps from various countries (Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, the U.S.) who are determined to do as little work as possible, outsmart their manipulative boss, delay adult responsibility and not sleep with each other. They fail on all counts. Jammie Dodgers is a show that explores that time in your early twenties when, despite your best efforts, you start becoming an adult and making the choices that will determine your future.

Directed by Anna Nugent

Cast

Hannah O’Brien as Zoe

Jessica Okakpu as Yasmine

Mike Walsh as Luke

Paul Nugent as Mike

Gbolahan ‘Salamay’ Salami as Ned

Seán Mc Manus as Peter and George

Tim Casey as Ivor

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television License Fee.