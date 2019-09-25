Broadcasting Friday the 27th of September at 6pm and continuing Near FM’s season of audio drama written exclusively by women, we present ‘The Tea Lady’ by Tara Maria Lovett.



The Tea Lady is a black comedy and tells the Story of Minnie, an ordinary woman with an extraordinary secret. Minnie and her daughter Amber have been kidnapped by a man called Dermot.



Why have they been kidnapped? What secrets lie in Minnie’s past?

“The Tea Lady” Promo

Featuring:

Mary McNamara as Minnie

Niamh Murphy as Amber

Peter Prior as Dermot



Written by Tara Maria Lovett

Directed by Declan Cahill

Script advice by Lisa Tierney Keogh

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.