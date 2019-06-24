

A story about Artificial Intelligence, love, and the evolution of ‘helpful’ devices all connected to the Internet

Broadcasting Friday June 28th at 6pm

Set in an apartment of the near future, owned by Sive Chand, a futurist working in Galway. Sive is in a relationship with Jahzara Dunne, who is a chocolatier in the city. Sive’s home AI (Artificial Intelligence), Tara, offers organisation support for Sive, and monitors all the devices attached to her network, including Mary, the opinionated fridge and Ita the slow-witted vacuum cleaner. When Tara, Mary, and Ita discover that Sive is considering a job offer in London, the three end up involving themselves in the relationship between the two women (and even Jahzara’s fridge), in order to keep the couple together, and ensure that they don’t end up on the scrap heap.

The cast and director of The Love of Small Appliances.

Cast

Siobhan Callaghan: TARA

Ashleigh Dorrell: MARY

Julie Maguire: ITA

Donna Nikolaisen: JAHZARA

Suzie Seweify: SIVE

Production

Director – Nicola Murphy

Series and script advisor – Lisa Tierney-Keogh

Series Producer – Paul Loughran

Sound recording and post production – Gavin Byrne

The artwork for this episode was also created by Gavin Byrne.

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.