The Love of Small Appliances
A story about Artificial Intelligence, love, and the evolution of ‘helpful’ devices all connected to the Internet
Broadcasting Friday June 28th at 6pm
Set in an apartment of the near future, owned by Sive Chand, a futurist working in Galway. Sive is in a relationship with Jahzara Dunne, who is a chocolatier in the city. Sive’s home AI (Artificial Intelligence), Tara, offers organisation support for Sive, and monitors all the devices attached to her network, including Mary, the opinionated fridge and Ita the slow-witted vacuum cleaner. When Tara, Mary, and Ita discover that Sive is considering a job offer in London, the three end up involving themselves in the relationship between the two women (and even Jahzara’s fridge), in order to keep the couple together, and ensure that they don’t end up on the scrap heap.
Cast
Siobhan Callaghan: TARA
Ashleigh Dorrell: MARY
Julie Maguire: ITA
Donna Nikolaisen: JAHZARA
Suzie Seweify: SIVE
Production
Director – Nicola Murphy
Series and script advisor – Lisa Tierney-Keogh
Series Producer – Paul Loughran
Sound recording and post production – Gavin Byrne
The artwork for this episode was also created by Gavin Byrne.
Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.