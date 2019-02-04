The Indignant Muse reviewed in the Irish Independent – Feb 2019

Posted by paul on February 4, 2019 at 11:08 am

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/radio/how-the-national-archives-rose-like-a-phoenix-from-ashes-37770990.html

‘Also excellent, and worth making the effort for, is The Indignant Muse, a 10-part series just begun on brilliant Dublin-based local station Near FM (Fri 6.30pm). Based on the mammoth, much-praised 2016 Lilliput Press book of that name, this chronicles Ireland’s revolutionary past “through song and poem”.

Host Terry Moylan is joined by a variety of singers for performances, interpretations and discussion of the material and those times. It’s ambitious, imaginative and lively; there’s fun to be found, alongside education.

More importantly, and in common with Charred Remains, The Indignant Muse is more than a little different from the normal method of exploring history. These programmes show another way of doing it, rather than the usual “straight” – and, let’s be honest, often dreary – approach.’

Series available to stream/download – http://nearfm.ie/podcast/?cat=12741