Posted by paul on February 4, 2019 at 11:11 am

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/radio/radio-us-politics-nerds-in-heaven-but-its-hell-for-the-rest-of-us-37508981.html

Also worth checking out is The Dublin Public House, from the excellent Near Fm (Tue, 3.30pm). This history of, and tribute to, the titular drinking-shops in the capital is colourful, engaging, full of interesting titbits and very charming. The next episode of three airs next Tuesday, all are available on nearfm.ie –

Series available – http://nearfm.ie/podcast/?cat=12145