Posted by admin on January 27, 2017 at 11:51 am

Shopping for Beginners by Maurice Newman is a new 2 part audio drama that takes place in a shopping centre in north County Dublin as two older men from drastically different backgrounds strike up an unlikely friendship.

It broadcasts at 6.30pm on February 2nd and 9th on Near FM 90.3 and will be available here and on the podcast shortly afterward.

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.