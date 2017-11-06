Posted by paul on November 6, 2017 at 1:41 pm

Programme 1, Larry, will broadcast on Tuesday Nov 14th at 6.30pm

Near FM is proud to present Shakespeare in Dublin, a new three part series re-imagining some of William Shakespeare’s most famous works.

Shakespeare in Dublin is a three part educational drama series, produced to mark the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death in 2016. Near FM have commissioned three local writers to adapt three of Shakespeare’s most famous works and transport the stories to a modern day Northside Dublin setting.

The plays interpreted for this educational drama series are Larry (King Lear), Mcben (Macbeth) and The Ghosts of Priory Hall (A Mid-Summer Nights Dream). All the plays appear either on the Leaving or Junior school certificate cycle and for this series we have partnered with Mary-Elaine Tynan & Tomás Seale, educational consultants who has created teaching and learning resources, to be used in the classroom as an educational guide to understanding the themes of each play. The educational component includes a series of worksheets to accompany the finished radio programmes and these materials can be found online at near.ie/education

Programme one in the series, Larry, written by Henry Hudson and adapted from the play King Lear, will broadcast on Tuesday Nov 14th at 6.30pm on Near FM 90.3 and online www.near.ie/livestream

Larry By Henry Hudson

Larry: Peter Prior

Spirit: Tom Murphy

Rita: Niamh Murphy

Geraldine: Rebecca Blomfield

Director: Alan Bradish

Consultants: Mary-Elaine Tynan & Tomás Seale

Music: Kevin MacLeod

Shakespeare in Dublin is made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.