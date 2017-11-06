Programme 1, Larry, will broadcast on Tuesday Nov 14th at 6.30pm
Near FM is proud to present Shakespeare in Dublin, a new three part series re-imagining some of William Shakespeare’s most famous works.
Shakespeare in Dublin is a three part educational drama series, produced to mark the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death in 2016. Near FM have commissioned three local writers to adapt three of Shakespeare’s most famous works and transport the stories to a modern day Northside Dublin setting.
The plays interpreted for this educational drama series are Larry (King Lear), Mcben (Macbeth) and The Ghosts of Priory Hall (A Mid-Summer Nights Dream). All the plays appear either on the Leaving or Junior school certificate cycle and for this series we have partnered with Mary-Elaine Tynan & Tomás Seale, educational consultants who has created teaching and learning resources, to be used in the classroom as an educational guide to understanding the themes of each play. The educational component includes a series of worksheets to accompany the finished radio programmes and these materials can be found online at near.ie/education
Programme one in the series, Larry, written by Henry Hudson and adapted from the play King Lear, will broadcast on Tuesday Nov 14th at 6.30pm on Near FM 90.3 and online www.near.ie/livestream
Larry By Henry Hudson
Larry: Peter Prior
Spirit: Tom Murphy
Rita: Niamh Murphy
Geraldine: Rebecca Blomfield
Director: Alan Bradish
Consultants: Mary-Elaine Tynan & Tomás Seale
Music: Kevin MacLeod
Shakespeare in Dublin is made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.