Revisiting the Fourth Estate: does the media still serve democracy? – A Radio Panel Discussion, broadcasting Tuesday May 4th at 2pm



This panel discussion explores whether, in a changing media landscape and deepening global democratic recession, the ideal of the fourth estate is still desirable and attainable. Long-term challenges around objectivity, regulation and censorship have been exacerbated while problems of power and ownership have intensified. We are simultaneously grappling with the implications of novel technologies, including algorithms, and trying to find alternative economic models. The media is a recognised factor accelerating the democratic decline of the last two decades. As new technologies, platforms and finance streams open up alternative avenues for participation, the media might also be a vital source of democratic renewal.

Hosted by Dr. Eve Patten, Director of Trinity Long Room Hub. With speakers:

Bruce Shapiro, Executive Director of the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma, Columbia University (NY).

Karlin Lillington, Irish Times

Elspeth Payne, Beate Schuler Research Fellow, Trinity Long Room Hub Arts and Humanities Research Institute

Razan Ibraheem, journalist and activist

This event has been organised to mark the announcement of the new Schuler Forum for Democracy based in the Trinity Long Room Hub, more information about which can be found here.