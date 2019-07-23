a tale of finding love in the Tinder age

Broadcasting July 26th at 18.00

New audio drama from Dorothy Cotter.



It’s a Saturday night in Soho and Siobhán and Danny are on a doomed first date. Tinder virgin Danny has a serious case of foot in mouth while Siobhán, weary of the London dating scene, already has one foot out the door.

Awkward turns to tense, tense becomes outrage and common decency makes a run for the exit. With their mischievous, mouthy Inner Voices constantly berating them, it’s hard for the pair to think straight. It’s only when they decide to give up that there is a glimmer of hope.

Plain Speak is a short romcom about modern dating and miscommunication – First Dates meets Peep Show with a nod to Brian Friel.

Promo for Plain Speak

The cast and director of “Plain Speak”

Cast:

Siobhán – Emma Moohan

Shivvers – Dorothy Cotter

Danny – Stephen Bradley

Bez – Cillian O’Donnchadha



Production:

Director: Nicola Murphy

Series and script adviser : Lisa Tierney-Keogh

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.