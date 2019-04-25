Petals – Audio Drama

The second audio drama in our series of plays by women writers.

Petals is the story of one girl and her journey towards the night of a lifetime along with the trail of lust, longing and loss she finds on the way. Written entirely in verse, Petals takes a vibrant look at what it means to be sexually awakened in a city where school nuns shame, school boys leer; where less is more, no means yes and the beer-soaked nightclub is sanctuary.

Broadcasting at 6pm on Friday the 26th of April

Written by Gillian Greer

Directed by Jeda de Brí

Featuring Kate Gilmore

Script Consultant Lisa Tierney-Keogh

Music:

Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Please be advised that the this audio drama contains

strong language and scenes of sexual assault.

Petals is supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Sound and Vision scheme with the television licence fee.