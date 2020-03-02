New Drama Hour begins March 8th at 5pm

Near FM launch a new season of the New Drama Hour. A series of darkly funny, challenging and innovative audio dramas from up and coming women writers. Following on from season 1, this new collection will bring some of the best new writing to the airwaves brought to life by a cast and crew of seasoned Irish actors and directors.

New Drama Hour gets underway on International Women’s Day (Sunday March 8th at 5pm), with Benched by Siobhan Callaghan:

Benched Promo

“Karen, a young homeless woman down and out on her luck meets Isabelle, a student from Oxford on a park bench in Dublin. When two women from polar opposite worlds collide in search of the same thing they find they have more in common than they think.”

The series will continue on the last Tuesday of every month at 6pm, with plays by Ciara Elizabeth Smith, Gemma Doorly, Áine Ryan, Tamsin Larby, Megan McDonnell and Krystal Sweedman.

New Drama Hour is made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.