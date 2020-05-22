New Drama Hour – KIPPER by Gemma Doorly

Broadcasting Tuesday May 26th at 6pm

The cast of Kipper

Near FM presents another in our New Drama Hour series, audio dramas exclusively by women writers. This month Kipper by Gemma Doorly.

Kipper – Tormented by an unjust past and reeling from past experiences Kerry seduces drunken Sam at a wedding. It seems like an innocent one night stand but Kerry has other ideas which will implicate Sam in a serious allegation. Will the police believe her story?

Written by Gemma Doorly, Directed by Nicola Murphy, Sound design by Gavin Byrne, Script Advisor is Clare Monnelly, Series producer is Paul Loughran.

Cast – Ciara O’Callaghan, Fiana Toibin, Mike Sheehan, Kwaku Fortune

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.