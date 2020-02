General Election 2020 – Dublin Bay North live ... January 29, 2020 Tune into Near FM on Monday February 3rd at 7.30pm to hear from Dublin Bay North candidates running for seats in the 33rd Dáil Éireann In front of a live ...

The Opalio Trio January 22, 2020 The third series of Hugh Lane Concerts continues with a concert by The Opalio Trio comprising of Eoin Ducrot on Violin, Aoife Burke on Cello and Chiara Opalio on Piano. ...

Virginie Despentes: Sex, Femininity and Cynicism January 16, 2020 Broadcasting Tuesday Jan 21st @ 3.30pm Listener advisory: This broadcast contains discussions on sexual violence and very strong language. Listener discretion is advised. If you are affected by anything you ...

Women’s Stories – Episode 2 November 21, 2019 How We Imagine Her: Giulia Farnese from Source to Screen Broadcasting Tues Nov 26th 3.30pm A panel discussion as part of the Women’s Stories series, a collaboration between Near FM Community Radio ...