Irish Latin American Connection mentioned in Irish Independent

The ever-excellent Near FM began its own four-part series this week, The Irish Latin American Connection (Mon 2pm), which explores those of our compatriots who have lived and achieved great things over there in the recent past. This first episode looked at human-rights activists in Mexico and Ecuador.
Future programmes will address food, debt relief, international aid, the Nicaraguan Sandinistas, Roger Casement’s time in Peru and much more. Near FM really do put other local stations (and more than a few nationals) to shame.
