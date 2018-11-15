Posted by paul on November 15, 2018 at 9:44 am

Desert Island, a new three-part drama by John Casey, directed by Sinéad O’Loughlin. Broadcasting Nov 19th, 20th & 21st at 6pm on Near FM.

Trapped by her size, Trish Collins has to rely on her ne’er do well husband as her link to the outside world. With one good son, the other a violent thug, she never sees her grandson and her caustic brother-in-law is about to re-enter her life. Her happy memories are fading as she sits in the same room listening to old records waiting for something to change. Perhaps it’s time she made some changes herself.

Cast

Trish Diana O’Connor

Noel Mick Nolan

John Pat Nolan

Shane Adam Traynor

Peter Edwin Mullane

Annie Debbie Bligh

Ruth Susanne Carey

Steph Tara Egan Langley

Trevor/Francis Kevin Shorthall

Artwork by Chris Timms @chriscotimms

Desert Island is supported by the Broadcasting authority of Ireland Sound and Vision scheme with the television licence fee.