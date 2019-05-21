The third audio drama in our series of plays by women writers.



The cast of Buckle (left to right, back to front): Darragh Kelly, Ali White, Sarah O’Rourke and Lloyd Cooney. Photograph: Christine Madden

Lily Albright’s teenage son is dead. The man who pleaded guilty to his murder is in prison. What compels Lily to visit her son’s killer in prison? Yet she does, repeatedly, searching for answers to questions she can’t articulate, questions she dreads.

Shane, who is responsible for Billy’s death, does not welcome Lily’s visits, nor does he oblige her with any information. What he withholds, though, is more than the specifics of a kill: it’s a life laced with fear and anger, pain and guilt. Bit by bit, Lily draws him out, and they form an unlikely bond over a tragic death that devastated them both.

Written and Directed by Christine Madden

Featuring Ali White, Lloyd Cooney, Darragh Kelly and Sarah O’Rourke

Script Consultant Lisa Tierney-Keogh

Music:

Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Buckle is supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Sound and Vision scheme with the television licence fee.