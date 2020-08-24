Audio Drama – Allie Down the Boghole

Near FM presents another in our New Drama Hour series, audio dramas exclusively by women writers.

“Allie Down the Boghole” by Megan McDonnell.

Airing August 25th at 6pm.

The story follows Allie, a young girl in rural Ireland who is something of a latch-key child. She is, more often than not, left alone by her noticeably absent Mam and joined by her one friend, Jo, who keeps her company and tries to get Allie out of her comfort zone. Through Allie and Jo we meet the sometimes strange characters of the village and we discover the darker undertones of this isolated life. Mam’s presence is always looming in the background and there is a growing sense of unease which turns quite sinister as Allie grows closer to finding out certain truths about her life.

NOTE: Contains scenes some listeners may find distressing.

Written by Megan McDonnel,

Directed by Jeda de Brí

Script Advisor is Clare Monnelly

Cast: Megan McDonnel & Bláithín Mac Gabhann

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.