At Home with our Volunteers

Over the last month Near FM has been working steadily with its staff and volunteers to keep our service on air during the current restrictions.

Some of our programmes are now being produced by volunteers from their homes with scheduling and broadcasting support from our outstanding technical staff.

We recently visited (virtually) with three volunteers who showed us their home set ups. First was Declan Ralph. Declan normally presents the Week in Review and NearBy Business both of which are on hiatus. He is currently presenting Lunchtime Miscellany on Fridays.

He told us “It’s great to be in a position to help out and give back to the local community and continue to make radio programmes that will inform and entertain you during the current crisis.”

Also producing from home is Christine Orford who produces Girl Power Hour and Thursday’s Lunchtime Miscellany. Christine records in what she describes as “a very small storage room/wardrobe/office in my very small cottage in North Strand”.

Has she enjoyed the change? “It’s been a lot of fun making programmes and roping my husband in the odd time too. Although I am looking forward to getting back into the studio!”

Also pictured is Andrew Reid, presenter of The Jukebox.

Lunchtime Miscellany is broadcast weekdays at 1pm, Girl Power Hour Sundays at 6pm and The Jukebox Tuesdays 4.30pm