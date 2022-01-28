Angry Bird
Rounding off our second series of new audio drama from women writers is ‘Angry Bird’ by Tamsin Larby.
Broadcasting at 16.30 on the 28th January 2022
Eileen Nolan is a 75-year old ‘force of nature’ who has had enough and because she has nothing to lose, that makes her ferocious! She sees the populist Far Right as not only dangerous, but comes with discriminatory attitudes towards women, and being a survivor of domestic violence, she won’t tolerate this either. She eggs the leader of the anti-immigrant “Irish Citizen’s Party” in a very public display to make her point, and starts to really enjoy her new rebellious ‘celebrity’ status. However, her motives are more complicated than just politics.
Her solicitor, Lisa Cleary, discovers Eileen has an estranged daughter, Chloe, who desperately wants to reconnect with Eileen as she escapes from her violent husband, but now can’t with all the publicity surrounding her mum. In trying to bring Chloe back into her life, Eileen has pushed her even further away. How will she resolve needing to make her political point and get to see her daughter again?
Cast:
Eileen – Mary McNamara
Radio presenter – Maura Walsh
Alex – Peter Prior
Usher – Declan Cahill
Niall McNally – Noel Kavanagh
Roisin Hayes – Rebecca Blomfield
Garda Larkin – Tommy Campbell
Lisa Cleary – Melissa Nolan
Chris – Ian Shipley
Geraldine – Cleary Mary Neylon
Chloe Dillon – Frances Keogh
RTE presenter – Tommy Campbell
Judge Kennedy – Peter Prior
Prison guard – Carol Dempsey
Directed by
Declan Cahill
Music
Marty Gots A Plan by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4992-marty-gots-a-plan