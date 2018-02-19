Shakespeare in Dublin – The Ghosts of Priory Hall (A Midsummer Nights Dream)

Posted by paul on February 19, 2018 at 4:05 pm

Near FM is proud to present Shakespeare in Dublin, a new three part series re-imagining some of William Shakespeare’s most famous works.

Programme two in the series, The Ghosts of Priory Hall, written by Frank O’Connor and adapted from the play A Midsummer Nights Dream, will broadcast on Thursday Feb 22nd at 3.00pm on Near FM 90.3 and online www.near.ie/livestream

The Ghosts of Priory Hall by Frank O’Connor

Shakespeare in Dublin is a three part educational drama series, produced to mark the 400thanniversary of Shakespeare’s death in 2016. Near FM have commissioned three local writers to adapt three of Shakespeare’s most famous works and transport the stories to a modern day Northside Dublin setting.

The plays interpreted for this educational drama series are Larry (King Lear), Mcben (Macbeth) and The Ghosts of Priory Hall (A Mid-Summer Nights Dream). All the plays appear either on the Leaving or Junior school certificate cycle. Near FM have partnered with Mary-Elaine Tynan & Tomás Seale, educational consultants, who have created teaching and learning resources, to be used in the classroom as an educational guide to understanding the themes of each play. The educational component includes a series of worksheets to accompany the finished radio programmes and these materials can be downloaded from near.ie/education

Shakespeare in Dublin is made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.