Posted by admin on December 24, 2018 at 2:07 am

Friday the 28th of December comedy audio drama series “Rivitin’ History” by Pat Meehan returns to Near FM at 4.30 pm as bumper double bill.

Meet ‘Marrion Monroe’ as she is taken in by Professor Henri DuFornicate’s ability to travel back through time to ancient Ireland.

Catch up on previous episodes below:

This series is made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Sound and Vision scheme.