Jamesy – Jan 25, 26 & 27 @ 6.30pm

Jamesy is a new three part radio drama written by John Casey.
James Malone has reached something of a crossroads in his life, his elderly mother is sick with cancer and his brother Dan is not interested. Jamesy finds himself becoming increasingly unable to juggle the daily grind of the family farm he runs single-handedly, his once routine now spiralling alcoholism and the fact he is alone. His strange mix of social awkwardness and eccentricity are becoming ever more pronounced as he is getting older, he wants to change but feels totally incapable and his sense of isolation grows.
Broadcasting on Jan 25th, 26th & 27th @ 6.30pm on Near FM
Written and Produced by John Casey.
Directed by Sinead O’Loughlin.
Cast
Jamesy Malone: Tadhg Devery
Dan Malone: Shane Connolly
Anne Malone: Eileen Gibbons
Terry Hennesey: Colin Hughes
Elaine: Joanne Ryan
Christina: Fionnuala Gygax
Bill Corcoran: Padraic Seery
Mary Corcoran: Sinead O’Loughlin
Bar Keep: Michael Bowler
Martin Malone: Ger McCormack
Doctor: John Casey
Shop Assistant: Sinead O’Loughlin
Patron: Ger McCormack
Pat Bannon: Colin Hughes
Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.