Double Dealing
Broadcasting Fri August 30th at 6pm
Continuing Near FM’s season of audio drama written exclusively by women, we present Double Dealing by Rose Byrne.
Arthur Muldoon is an Irish hypnotist and con-artist, who use his powers to con people. He has a very professional approach to his work. After working in England for a number of years conning rich women, he returns to Dublin because the police are on his trail. His English apprentice, Jamie Watson, joins him from England. Jamie is still learning the ropes but thinks he has it all sussed.
Arthur devises a plan to con the local Bingo hall so he can win the jackpot. But, at Friday’s bingo night all does not go according to plan. It seems Arthur is not the only one playing a double role.
Cast & Crew
Arthur Muldoon & Archibald Mulhern played by Michael Sharp
Olivia Cromwell, Bernie and the senior undercover Garda performed by Mary McNamara
Taxi driver by Tom Blake
Nellie (receptionist) played by Niamh Murphy
John by Joe Murphy
Ellen by Carol Dempsey
Louise by Niamh Murphy
Voices in bingo hall played by
Rebecca Blomfield and Tom Blake
Garda by Declan Cahill
Written by Rose Byrne
Directed by Declan Cahill
Script advice by Lisa Tierney Keogh
Engineered and edited by Gavin Byrne
Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.