Broadcasting June 13 & 14th at 6pm on Near FM

Cold Memory is a radio drama that deals with the acute pain of familial grief and how it unites people.

Tara Bracken returns home for the first anniversary of her mother’s death. Back for an extended stay on the family farm in Co. Kerry, she wants to help her father pick up the pieces and regain a sense of normality. In the midst of their mutual grief, the pair soon start to reconnect and form a new, stronger bond. While sifting through old belongings and photographs, a long-forgotten snippet of Tara’s childhood comes flooding back. In his attempt to provide answers, Tara’s father embarks on a dark confessional of past deeds that casts a long shadow over his marriage and threatens his relationship with his daughter.

Written by John Casey, Directed by Sinead O’Loughlin.

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.