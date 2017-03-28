Posted by paul on March 28, 2017 at 9:02 am

“ It is a terrific idea – ambitious & perfect for radio” – Paula Meehan, Poet

Starting Monday April 3rd @ 12.00 noon and running for an entire year Near FM presents a new radio series dedicated to poetry.

Poem of the Week invites you to listen to contributors recite some of their favorite poems and talk about what these poems mean to them. Featuring some of Ireland’s most exciting new voices such as Stephen James Smith, Jessica Traynor, Kate Dempsey, and Alan Jude Moore alongside local people and community activists from the North Dublin area, this series offers a unique and diverse range of contributors. Programme 1 sees Kate Dempsey reciting Anyone lived in a pretty how town by E.E. Cummings.

“I hope you will be encouraged to join me on these journeys, as we meet the poets and members of the public who hold poetry dear and regale to us the stories and memories that poetry evokes for them” – Morgan O’ Reilly, Series producer & presenter

Each week the featured poem will also commemorate a significant date in the calendar year fostering new and challenging perspectives into poems you thought you knew. The poems have been selected with the advice and support of Ireland’s outgoing Professor of Poetry Paula Meehan.

Join us each Monday at noon when Poem of the Week will bring you back to poems you remember and enjoy, as well as introducing you to new poets and capturing the reasons people love them.

Poem of the Week is made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.

Thanks to Dublin City Council for their promotional support towards the project.