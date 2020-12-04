Near FM running new Podcast Training course

Sign up here

Are you interested in podcasts? Want to find out how it all works?

Near FM are running an online Introduction to Podcasting session, limited to 10 places. This workshop gives you an introduction to podcasting, including how to podcast remotely using tools such as a smartphone and Zoom. Aimed at beginners who have podcast ideas to develop, this workshop will give you the tools to get started.

During this three hour virtual workshop, we offer an interactive online space for you to learn about podcasting. We will look at popular and diverse podcasts, explore podcast form and style, narrative structure and audio storytelling, examine recording remotely, touch on ethical podcasting, demonstrate audio editing and look at how to grow your listenership with tips on promotion.

We encourage you to listen to different types of podcasts ahead of this training and to engage in the discussions during this interactive workshop. We will also discuss your ideas and give you information on how you can host your own podcast on our podcast platform, NearCast.

In addition, trainers will host a free one hour zoom to catch up with trainees on their ideas 4 weeks after the training is completed.

The cost of training is €75. Small discounts are available on a case by case basis, just message us training@near.ie and we’ll come back to you.

The workshop will be conducted via video conferencing app Zoom. Once registered we will email you with further details and the link to Zoom.