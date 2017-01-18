Near FM require a Sound Engineer (CE Scheme)

Posted by paul on January 18, 2017 at 3:00 pm

Near FM, Community Radio for North Dublin, are looking for a sound engineer to join on a community employment (CE) scheme.

Duties and Responsibilities

Live on Air and Outside Broadcasting

• Studio duty – the sound engineer will undertake studio duty shifts where they are responsible for the broadcast output of the station during these shifts. Including lining up pre-recorded material, engineering live programming and studio cleanliness.

• Volunteers – to assist Near FM volunteers in producing and promoting programming to include engineering, editing and podcasting

• Overnight – to edit, schedule and pre-load Near FMs night-time programming

• Archive – to archive previously broadcast content for the Near Archive website

• Podcast – to podcast content for the Near Podcast

• Outside Broadcast – Provide technical and sound assistance to chief technician by operating the OB desk and PA system. Liaise with radio manager, outreach officer, promotion staff, presenter, producer and studio duty person in the preparation of OB event.

Person Specifications

Essential Education Qualifications and Attainments

• Good general level of education

Essential Knowledge, Skills & Experience needed

• Ability to use computers to a good standard (word, excel, email, internet, google docs)

• Interest in sound and radio studio equipment

• Interest in audio editing

• Punctuality, reliability

• Excellent Organisational skills

• Good communication skills including ability to deal with a wide range of needs

• Ability to work on own initiative and prioritize own work to meet agreed objectives

• Ability to work as part of a team

Other Desirable Skills, Abilities & Experience

(These can be acquired through formal and informal training)

• Knowledge of programme schedule

• Experience in dealing with community and voluntary organisations.

• Ability to facilitate work of team members

• Flexibility regarding meeting agreed deadlines

• Ability to empathise with minority/marginalised groups.

• Good user knowledge of equipment and studio settings

• Understanding studio booking procedure

• Undertaking Podcasting and archiving roles

• Use of portable recording equipment

• Full clean driving licence

Interested parties should apply with cover letter and CV to sally@near.ie or paul@near.ie with ‘Sound Engineer Role’ in subject line. This is a community employment position, in order to be eligible for this position you must qualify for the community employment scheme. Please check your eligibility with your Local Employment Services (LES) before applying.