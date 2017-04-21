Mature Voices Wanted! Are You Age 55+? Then Near FM wants YOU for an exciting new Media Training Initiative

Posted by adrianne on April 21, 2017 at 10:08 am

Mature Voices Wanted!

Absolutely NO Experience Necessary!

We here at Near FM would like to increase the number of older, more mature voices, being heard on the airwaves, so we will be running a Radio Training Course for older/retired people, aged 55+ who are living in the local community.

The key goals of this particular training course is to get older people involved in media and to have more mature, older voices on the radio.

We want to encourage you to engage with your local community radio station by providing an outlet for learning new skills and thus gaining confidence to use these skills in future radio programming; and as part of the course requirements we will be assisting you in the production of a four part radio series, reflecting the views and issues which are of importance to you and which will be aired on Near FM at a later date.

The course will run over 8 weeks, starting on Wednesday, 3rd May and will be held from 9.00am to 1.30pm every Wednesday morning until 21st June.

This course will equip participants with the skills to produce/present radio programmes and training will include:

Introduction to Community Radio ethos;

introduction to Media Literacy;

Interviewing and Research Skills;

Production Skills;

Introduction to Law and Libel with regards to Radio;

Use of Portable Recorders;

Studio and Desk Operation;

Production of a four part radio series produced by trainees with the support of Near FM trainers; and

Follow on training and support for individuals who would like to continue volunteering with Near FM after the course has finished (this can be as a Presenter, Editor, in Production or another area of interest).

The fee for this course is €30

Places are limited so please register your interest Without Delay by filling in an Application Form and returning it by email to publicity@near.ie or by post to Adrianne Murphy, Near FM, Coolock Development Centre, Bunratty Drive, Dublin 17.

If you would like any further details then please call (01) 5079841 / 5079847.

We look forward to hearing from you.