Jamesy – new radio drama coming soon

Jamesy is a new three part radio drama written by John Casey.

James Malone has reached something of a crossroads in his life, his elderly mother is sick with cancer and his brother Dan is not interested. Jamesy finds himself becoming increasingly unable to juggle the daily grind of the family farm he runs single-handedly, his once routine now spiralling alcoholism and the fact he is alone. His strange mix of social awkwardness and eccentricity are becoming ever more pronounced as he is getting older, he wants to change but feels totally incapable and his sense of isolation grows.

Broadcasting on Jan 25th, 26th & 27th @ 6.30pm on Near FM

Written and Produced by John Casey.

Directed by Sinead O’Loughlin.

Cast

Jamesy Malone: Tadhg Devery

Dan Malone: Shane Connolly

Anne Malone: Eileen Gibbons

Terry Hennesey: Colin Hughes

Elaine: Joanne Ryan

Christina: Fionnuala Gygax

Bill Corcoran: Padraic Seery

Mary Corcoran: Sinead O’Loughlin

Bar Keep: Michael Bowler

Martin Malone: Ger McCormack

Doctor: John Casey

Shop Assistant: Sinead O’Loughlin

Patron: Ger McCormack

Pat Bannon: Colin Hughes

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.