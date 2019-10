Tune in to Near FM on Thursday September 26th from 5.00-6.30pm for a special live programme from the inaugural Donaghmede Literary Festival. Presented by Enda Roche, we will have interviews with the organisers, authors and facilitators of the amazing workshops.

Come and say hello, we will be coming live from Donaghmede Library!

For more info on the festival please visit https://www.donaghmedelitfest.com/